STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another hearing is for Monday over who should have custody of a missing mother's children.
Monday also marked exactly one month since anyone heard from Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan.
She was reported missing on May 24.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
A motion has been filed by Jennifer Dulos' mother to gain custody of the five children, who are already in her care.
Meanwhile, police continue to search multiple towns for any trace of Jennifer Dulos. New Canaan police said they've received hundreds of tips.
For several weeks, investigators have been combing through garbage at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford.
State police said last week that no timeline has been set on when investigations will wrap up that part of the investigation.
Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, face tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges in connection with the case.
Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said investigators are confident Fotis Dulos and Traconis were in Hartford on May 24 disposing of garbage along a four mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
Court documents said last month that someone matching Fotis Dulos description was caught on surveillance cameras in the city.
The new claim from Rovella comes despite arguments from Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, that both Fotis Dulos and Troconis have alibis for their whereabouts the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.
Both posted bond earlier this month.
The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos has made national and international headlines.
She has been added to the National Missing and Unidentified Missing Persons System.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Canaan Police Department. More information can be found on a website police created for the case here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.