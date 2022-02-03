CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - The rain is expected to transition to sleet and freezing rain overnight, and that will likely leave for messy morning and afternoon commutes Friday.
Local public works departments say they can’t pre-treat the road, because the rain will just wash it away, so the plan is to wait.
Because of the messy roads, drivers are asked to be extra vigilant tomorrow.
"I left the house, no jacket on. Now, it's like frigid and cold. My daughter's bundled up and she's unbundled. It's getting a little crazy. I am ready for the Spring," Alexis of Meriden tells us.
Some are over it while others are staying optimistic.
"With what's going on just go with the flow, I would prefer less snow, but it's New England," Valerie of New Britain said.
"We will have crews that will be prepared to either utilize a salt or sand and salt mixture. All will be based on what the conditions bring us," Rick Fontana with the city of New Haven explained.
Ice could be an issue, especially in the hills. Crews are also hoping it stays off the power lines to avoid power outages.
Andrew Tierney with the Connecticut Association of Street and Highway Officials says the unknown is challenging.
"We will be out there monitoring the road temps and ground temps to make sure we start putting product as soon as we can. If you were to put it down tonight with the rain, it would just dissolve, wouldn't do any good, so that is a hurdle everyone in the state is going to have to deal with," stated Tierney.
Vernon’s town administrator, Michael Purcaro, says their public works department is keeping a close eye on the weather.
While they can’t treat the roads now, they will once it starts to get icy.
Rain will transition to a wintry mix, including freezing rain and sleet, then over to snow.
Temperatures will drop as the day goes on.
Vernon officials say last weekend’s snow was much easier to manage than this ice mix coming up.
“Public safety is the number one priority for government especially local governments. So, we are keeping a close eye out on the weather. A wintry mix has some unique challenges here locally. If it going to start with rain as predicted and freeze, we can’t pretreat our roads with a brin mixture which is what we always want to do and try to do but it washes out, it won’t be effective,” said Purcaro.
In a statement, the state Department of Transportation says:
"The latest forecast is calling for freezing rain later tonight through the morning commute, with a wintery mix possible tomorrow evening. We urge motorists to delay travel until after the morning rush hour, and if they must be out, take it slow, use extreme caution, and allow for additional travel time. Please give our crews room to work and never crowd the plow. Our storm center is monitoring conditions closely, and CTDOT crews, trucks, and equipment are ready for the inclement weather."
Eversource Energy is prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws at the state, saying:
"As with any hazardous weather approaching our area, we are closely monitoring several forecasts and making preparations as necessary to respond to any potential power outages. This storm is forecasted to bring rain, snow, and sleet to Connecticut and we’ve taken steps to ensure that equipment is ready and crews are positioned where needed.
Just as we prepare for severe weather year-round, we also encourage our customers to prepare ahead of time for any storm. Now is a good time to consider creating or replenishing a storm kit, and customers can find more information about storm safety and preparedness on Eversource.com."
If you are heading to work tomorrow morning, leave yourself plenty of extra time, take it slow, and don’t crowd the plows.
