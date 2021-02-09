HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday's storm has left varying accumulations across the state, including reports of up to 3 inches of snow in northern Connecticut.
A winter weather advisory issued for most of the state, with the exception of southern Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties, will expire Tuesday evening.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said while the storm didn't live up to its expectations, parts of northern CT did see up to 3 inches on Tuesday.
Snow continued throughout the day across most of the northern part of the state, while the shoreline communities saw a wintry mix.
"Parts of the state may get an additional 0.5” to 1” of snow before the precipitation ends early this evening," DePrest said
Temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s Tuesday evening, but the mercury will dip into the teens overnight.
"Watch out for icy spots!" DePrest said. "A layer of snow on top of ice is very dangerous. Be careful walking and driving, especially on any untreated surfaces."
Wednesday looks to feature mostly-sunny skies with temps in the low-30s. However, a breeze will keep the wind chill in the teens and low-20s. Overnight, temps should fall back to the actual teens.
A series of storm systems will move off the East Coast later this week, DePrest said.
“The first storm could brush coastal Connecticut with light snow or flurries Thursday morning, but there is a chance the snow will stay to our south,” DePrest said.
Morning clouds give way to a partly sunny sky on Thursday.
Another storm will move off the coast on Friday, well to the south of New England.
“Therefore, snow appears unlikely. Instead, we are forecasting a mix of clouds and sunshine,” DePrest said.
While Saturday should be sunny, a much bigger storm could impact the second half of Valentine's Day weekend.
"We could see anything from snow to a wintry mix and rain," DePrest said. "As usual, everything depends on the storm track and how rapidly the storm develops. At this point, we are forecasting snow and a wintry mix."
