WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- One person was arrested following an armed robbery and a police chase through three shoreline cities on Saturday night.
Several police departments responded to a police chase stemming from an armed robbery in Milford to West Haven to New Haven, Milford police said.
Milford Police told Channel 3 that an armed robbery took place outside of Boscov’s at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford on Saturday just before 8 p.m.
Police said the suspect’s car fled the area and into West Haven prompting a police chase into New Haven.
The suspect car was stopped on Bassett Street in New Haven where the arrest took place, said police.
The victim in the armed robbery was not injured, police said.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.
