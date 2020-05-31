HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened over the weekend.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says that a physical altercation occurred between two parties around 11:30 Saturday night on Bond Street.
One person sustained, what were described as, traumatic knife injuries as a result of the incident and later succumbed to his injuries.
Lt. Cicero said that, within eight hours, Hartford Police were able to identify, locate, and arrest a party in connection to the incident.
More information on the investigation is expected to be released at a later time.
