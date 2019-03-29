ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police arrested an Enfield man for a shooting that prompted officials to place Enfield High School on 'secure mode' on Friday.
Police said 22-year-old Nathaniel Rodriguez was arrested on numerous weapons-related charges after he allegedly shot a man in the leg on Friday morning.
According to police, Rodriguez and the victim were arguing on Alden Ave. at about 10:25 a.m. on Friday when Rodriguez allegedly shot the victim in the leg at St. Adalbert's parking lot. The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital and was later treated and released.
At that time, Enfield police advised residents to stay away from the Alden Avenue neighborhood due to an investigation. The road was also blocked off to traffic.
Enfield school officials also said the high school was put in a "secure the building" status, however, students were able to move around.
Neighbors told Channel 3 they saw a heavy police presence in the area, along with crews in swat gear when police said Rodriguez called police and surrendered without incident.
Around 12:30 p.m., Enfield police said the situation was under control and there was no longer a threat to public safety.
Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said officers did everything they could do in terms of safety precautions.
"All those steps were taken as rapidly as they possibly can because of course public safety is everyone’s ultimate priority," Fox said.
Rodriguez is being held on a $750,000 bond and is expected in Enfield Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.