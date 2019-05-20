GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Glastonbury police arrested one man and are looking for another who are accused of intentionally setting a house fire last September.
The fire happened on Sept. 24, at a home on Naubuc Avenue.
Last week, police arrested 27-year-old Ahmad Lababneh.
He is accused of conspiring to light two cars and the home on fire while it was occupied with multiple people, including two children.
His accomplice was identified as 23-year-old Momen Mockless Almefleh.
Everyone was able to escape the house fire without injuries.
Lababneh was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree arson, and first-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.
He’s being held on a $750,000 bond and is expected to appear in court later this month.
Police are still looking for Almefleh, who is believed to have fled the country to Jordan, shortly after being interviewed by police.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-652-4260.
