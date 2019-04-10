HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Several lanes of I-84 westbound in Hartford are closed due to a crash.
The highway was closed between exits 46 and 45 because of a one-car crash for a short period of time, but police have reopened the left lane.
State Police said injuries were reported, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
