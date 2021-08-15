WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into an assault over the weekend has resulted in an arrest.
State Police say it all unfolded around 7:30 Saturday night in the area of Hill Top Drive.
At least one person was injured and the extent of their injuries are not yet known.
Further details surrounding the investigation weren't immediately available.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.