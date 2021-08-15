State Police Generic

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into an assault over the weekend has resulted in an arrest.

State Police say it all unfolded around 7:30 Saturday night in the area of Hill Top Drive.

At least one person was injured and the extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Further details surrounding the investigation weren't immediately available.

