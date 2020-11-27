VERNON, CT (WFSB) – One person was killed after a motorcycle crash in Vernon on Friday night.
Police said the crash involving a car and a motorcycle happened in front of 404 Talcottville Road (Route 83).
Lifestar was called to the scene.
Police said the male motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene.
Route 83 is closed between Wilshire Drive and Merline Road while police investigate the crash.
No additional details were provided at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.