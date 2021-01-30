MONTVILLE (WFSB) - One person is dead following a serious multi-car crash in Montville Saturday morning.
According to State Police, troopers were called to the scene around 8:23 a.m. on rt. 82 in the area of Green Valley Drive.
Police said injuries' were reported and one victim succumbed to their injuries.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash and drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
