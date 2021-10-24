SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a pedestrian vs car crash that occurred on Saturday night.
When emergency services arrived, they attempted life saving measures, but the pedestrian did not make it.
The car involved fled the scene after the accident.
Investigators say it happened at the corner of East Street North and Thrall Avenue.
The roadway was shut down for several hours and reopened around 3:30 Sunday morning.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.