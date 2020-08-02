MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting that happened Sunday morning in Manchester.
State Police say they responded to a commuter lot off Buckland Street around 2 a.m. to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to Hartford Hospital for injuries.
Police say one of the victims, 20-year-old Jennifer Hicks of Massachusetts, died.
Police determined about 100-200 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting.
State Police's Major Crime Squad remains on scene investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Troop H at 860-534-1000.
Not to fear. Send in a social worker
