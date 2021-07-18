HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash over the weekend left one person dead and at least two others injured.
It occurred Sunday afternoon at the corner of Main Street and Cleveland Avenue.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash.
Fire officials say at least two of those vehicles collided head-on.
Further details pertaining to the crash weren't immediately available.
Police remain on scene investigating. Drivers in the area can expect delays.
