HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person died and eight people were rushed to an area hospital after two overnight shootings in the capital city.
Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero said the first incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night near a corner of Greenwich Street.
Two victims were in surgery to address their injuries, while one victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Lt. Cicero stated that six people were shot during a large gathering at a warehouse on Windsor Street early Tuesday morning.
One of those victims, an unidentified male, died as a result of the shooting.
Further details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available.
