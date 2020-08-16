NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One person has died and five others were injured after being shot in the Elm City overnight.
New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff tells us that officers responded to Rosette Street near Hurlburt Street in the Hill neighborhood around 11:50 Saturday night after receiving a shot spotter alert for gunfire and several 911 calls saying that people had been shot.
A total of four gunshot victims were transported from the scene to Yale New Haven Hospital.
Two additional victims that also had been shot in the area of Rosette Street arrived at Yale New Haven by private vehicle.
One of the six shooting victims succumbed to their injuries.
Capt. Duff says the other five victims remain in stable condition.
Police have blocked off part of Rosette, Hurlburt, and Wilson Streets as they continue to investigate.
Investigators were seen walking up and down Rosette Street with their flashlights and taking pictures of evidence of the scene.
As of 6:00 a.m., police were still on scene.
Further details surrounding the shootings weren't immediately available.
