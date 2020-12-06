HARTFORD (WFSB) - A man is dead following a crash in Hartford Sunday.
According to police, the driver crashed into a utility pole in the area of Tower Avenue and Blue Hills Avenue.
Police said the man was pronounced dead on scene.
Detectives from the Crime Scene Division are assisting patrol in the investigation. The road is closed in the area.
