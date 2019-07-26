HARTFORD (WFSB) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Hartford

According to sources, one person was killed in the incident which occurred in the Capitol Avenue area. 

According to Hartford Police, the shooting occurred on the on-ramp to I-84 west from Capitol Avenue. 

The State Police Eastern District Major Crimes is responding to assist in the investigation. 

There are heavy traffic delays in the area.

