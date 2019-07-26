HARTFORD (WFSB) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Hartford
According to sources, one person was killed in the incident which occurred in the Capitol Avenue area.
According to Hartford Police, the shooting occurred on the on-ramp to I-84 west from Capitol Avenue.
Officer involved shooting (OIS) 84W on-ramp from Capitol Avenue. @CT_STATE_POLICE will assume control of the investigation, as is procedure for such an incident. All media queries to @CT_STATE_POLICE— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 27, 2019
The State Police Eastern District Major Crimes is responding to assist in the investigation.
There are heavy traffic delays in the area.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.