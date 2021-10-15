Police lights siren generic
Jaromír Chalabala/Getty Images

BRIDGEPORT, CT. (WFSB) - A man is dead after a multi-car in Bridgeport on Route 8.

The accident happened on Oct. 15, around 1:23 p.m.

A Toyota Camry struck the back of a Nissan Altima, which hit a Toyata Cor.

The Camry swung around and hit the sides of a Kia Cadenza.

The Cadenza was pushed into the guardrail.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.