SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - One person was killed in an early morning 2-car crash Saturday.
According to fire officials, emergency crews were called the scene on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike near Orchard Road around 1:30 a.m.
Officials said one person died in the crash and there were other injuries. The road has since reopened following the investigation.
