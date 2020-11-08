HARTFORD (WFSB) - One person was killed in an early morning crash in Hartford. 

According to police the crash occurred in the area of 141 Locust Street around 6 a.m.

Police said the Crime Scene division and Accident Reconstruction teams are on scene investigating. 

