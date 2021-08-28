MERIDEN, Ct. (WFSB) - A Bristol man is dead after a motorcycle wreck in Meriden.
State Police were dispatched to Interstate 691 Westbound, West of the Exit 5 Entrance ramp, due to a report of a fatal crash.
When they arrived, the Meriden Fire Department was on scene assisting in life saving efforts.
The motorcycle driver, Jonathan Santiago, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The State Police-Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (C.A.R.S.) was requested to respond to the scene to assist with this investigation.
Next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information regarding the events that led up to the collision should contact Troop I-Bethany. Reference Case # 2100353032
