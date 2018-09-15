One dead in motorcycle crash in Torrington

A 19-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash in Torrington on Saturday, police said.
Police said crews responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and Alvord Park Road at about 11:45 a.m. for a single motorcycle crash.
Police said crews found the 19 year old’s body near the motorcycle.
Police said the Accident Investigation Team has taken over the investigation, and are urging those with information on the crash are urged to contact Detective James Crean at (860) 489-2061.
