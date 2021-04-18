NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a crash late Friday night in the Elm City.
New Haven Police say it happened in the area of Whalley Avenue and Ramsdell Street.
A motorcycle was involved in the crash.
The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.
Further information regarding the crash is expected to be released on Monday.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.