NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Bank Street in New London was closed due to a fatal two car crash.
On Thursday, Dec. 23, around 11:30 p.m., officers with the New London Police Department and the Fire Department responded to reports of a car crash on Bank Street, near Jefferson Ave.
The driver of one of the cars was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.
The identity of the deceased has not been released due to the pending notification of the next of kin.
