One body has been recovered from the water near Long Island Sound after a small plane crashed on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard said crews responded to a plane crash near a beach south of Quogue, New York at about 11:10 a.m.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Southampton Police notified the Coast Guard when a twin-engine Piper PA-34 crashed into the water.
Connecticut Airport Authority Spokesperson Alicia Sisic told Channel 3 that the aircraft departed Waterbury Oxford Airport on Saturday, but could not specify details concerning the pilot or passengers.
CBS New York reported an oil sheen and debris were located near the crash site.
The U.S. Coast Guard said numerous crews are assisting in the search including Suffolk County Marine, Bay Constables, a commercial salvage crew, as well as multiple aircrews from the New York Air National Guard.
