WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a crash over the weekend in West Haven.
West Haven Police Sgt. Patrick Burturla says it occurred around 11:20 Saturday night at the corner of Derby and Central Avenues.
Officers found that two vehicles had collided head-on.
The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on scene.
It is unclear if any other injuries were reported in the crash.
This crash remains under investigation by West Haven Police.
