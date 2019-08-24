BETHEL, CT (WFSB) -- One person is dead and another arrested following a stabbing in Bethel early Saturday morning, police said.
Bethel Police Department Executive Officer Stephen M Pugner told Channel that officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Plumtree Rd. just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Medical personnel attempted to save the victim, who was taken to Danbury Hospital, where the victim died, Officer Pugner said.
Office Pugner said the suspect was located, arrested, and remains in Bethel police custody.
Names of the victim and the suspect have not yet been released.
