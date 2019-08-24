Generic Police lights
WFSB file

BETHEL, CT (WFSB) -- One person is dead and another arrested following a stabbing in Bethel early Saturday morning, police said.

Bethel Police Department Executive Officer Stephen M Pugner told Channel that officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Plumtree Rd. just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Medical personnel attempted to save the victim, who was taken to Danbury Hospital, where the victim died, Officer Pugner said.

Office Pugner said the suspect was located, arrested, and remains in Bethel police custody.

Names of the victim and the suspect have not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.