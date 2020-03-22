NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - One person is in custody and another is dead following an altercation late Saturday night.
According to Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler, the Norwalk patrol division was called to 7 Washington Street around 11:45 Saturday night for a report of a man down on the ground.
A deceased party was found when officers arrived on scene.
It was later determined that an altercation between two parties occurred, but the circumstances surrounding the victim's death remains unclear.
57-year-old Norwalk resident Ricky Hickman, one of the parties involved in the altercation, was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree and trespass in the first degree.
He was then taken to the Norwalk Police Department for booking and is being held there on $100,000 bond until his arraignment, which is expected to take place on April 1.
Lt. Zwickler adds that this was an isolated incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Detective Pugliese at 203-854-3011 or by contacting the anonymous tip line at 203-854-3111.
Nothing alters the lifestyle of animals. Not even a contagious virus crisis.
