HARTFORD (WFSB) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a 2-car crash in Hartford's North end Monday night.
According to police, officers were called to the scene of the crash near Capen and Garden Streets at about 7:41 p.m.
Police said they observed a silver Acura and another car involved. They determined the 2 cars had crashed and the Acura then struck a utility pole.
Police located one man inside suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officers located another man nearby suffering from serious injuries. He was also transported and is in critical condition.
The second car involved remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded to the scene of the crash and assumed control of the investigation.
Garden Street between Greenfield Street and Enfield Street, and Capen Street between Enfield Street and Martin Street will be closed while detectives investigate the scene.
