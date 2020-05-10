DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person has died and another was rushed to the hospital following an overnight fire in Danbury.
According to James Gagliardo, Communications Director for the Danbury Fire Department, crews were called 29 Ninth Avenue, which is located right across from the Western Connecticut State University campus, just after midnight on Sunday after a smoke detector was activated.
As officials were on their way to the scene, a second call came in reporting that they could smell smoke.
Neither smoke nor fire was visible from the front of the two-story multi-family home when firefighters arrived on scene.
Officials were met with smoke conditions shortly upon entering and were able to locate a smoldering fire in an apartment located on the first floor.
Eventually, the incident was upgraded to a working fire and additional assistance from the Danbury Police Department, Nuvance Hospital Danbury Paramedics, and the Danbury Fire Marshal's office was requested.
A male and a female, both in their thirties, were located upon searching the three apartments and transported to the Danbury Hospital Center Emergency Department.
Gagliardo says the female party was pronounced dead at the hospital while the male party remains in critical condition.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.
