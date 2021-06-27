VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway at a Motel 6 off the Hartford Turnpike.
Police say the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m.
An adult male was arrested in connection with the shooting. There is no threat to the public.
Authorities are only identifying the victim as a man in his thirties.
It’s still in the very early stages of this investigation. State Police Major Crimes has been called in to help.
We’re still waiting on information about the circumstances of this shooting.
“We’re interviewing witnesses, possible information we can get out of them at this point. They’re collecting evidence on scene, whether it be shell casings or any type of physical evidence that may be there," Vernon Police Sgt. Robert Marra says.
Authorities haven't ruled this incident as a homicide.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.