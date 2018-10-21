One man has died after a boating accident on Candlewood Lake in Brookfield.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they were called to Candlewood Lake around 12:30pm on Sunday for a report of a capsized 17 foot motorboat.
Two males were recovered from the boat. One man was safe and unharmed, a second man was transported to Danbury Hospital where he later died, according to DEEP.
DEEP EnCon Police are investigating the accident. The identities of the two men have not been released.
