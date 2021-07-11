BRIDGEPORT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a double shooting left one man dead and another injured.
According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Lexington Avenue & Harral Avenue on the report of a ShotSpotter activation and citizens reports of two parties shot inside the Copa Restaurant.
Upon arrival, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims of the shooting were quickly transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital.
Police said one of the victims, identified as Joselito Calderon, 54, of Stratford, later died at the hospital. The second victim, 30-year-old Niel Francisco of Bridgeport, is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.
"Calling Mr. Calderon’s death and Mr. Francisco’s assault tragic is an understatement. It is unacceptable. The Police Departments thoughts and prayers are with both victim’s family and friends," Bridgeport Police Captain Kevin Gilleran said in a statement.
The B.P.D. Detective Bureau Homicide Unit has taken charge of the investigation and are being assisted by state and federal authorities.
They are working several leads.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.
