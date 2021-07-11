BRIDGEPORT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a Stratford man was shot and killed and a city man was shot Sunday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Lexington Avenue & Harral Avenue on the report of a ShotSpotter activation and citizens reports of two parties shot inside the Copa Restaurant.
Upon arrival, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims of the shooting were quickly transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital.
Police said one of the victims, a 54-year-old Stratford man, later died at the hospital. The second victim, a 30-year-old Bridgeport man, is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.
The B.P.D. Detective Bureau Homicide Unit has responded and taken charge of the investigation. They are working several leads. The B.P.D. Identification Unit is processing crime scene.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.
