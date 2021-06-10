HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person has died and another was injured in a double shooting in Hartford.
Police say it happened around 5:30 Wednesday evening in the vicinity of 20 Kent Street.
Officers initially responded to the area after being alerted to a Shot Spotter activation.
No victims were found, but police were later notified that two gunshot victims had arrived at a nearby hospital, both believed to have been shot in the area of 20 Kent Street.
A 22-year-old man had suffered life threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
Police identified him as Trelique Ward of East Hartford.
The other person that had been shot, a man in his thirties, was listed in stable condition.
Hartford Police continue to investigate.
