HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A multi-vehicle crash over the weekend left one person dead and another injured.
It occurred Sunday afternoon on Main Street near Cleveland Avenue.
Police say a Nissan Altima was driving north when it rear ended a another vehicle in the area of 2964 Main Street.
The Altima then went into the opposite lane of travel, where it collided head-on with an oncoming Nissan Maxima.
The driver of the Altima, identified as Jason Lewis, 46, of Hartford, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police said the driver of the Maxima was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition at this time.
No one else was injured in the crash.
Initially, Hartford Fire officials said that a total of three people were taken to area hospitals.
Police continue to investigate.
