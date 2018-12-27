HARTFORD (WFSB) - One man is dead after being shot in the head around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, officers were called to the scene in the area of Garden and Pliny Streets.
Witnesses told police two men were walking together at the time of the shooting.
Police have not yet identified the 35-year-old victim or the other man he was walking with who was shot.
Police said the second victim sustained non life-threatening injuries and was able to run about a block away after the shooting.
The homicide is the city's 21st of the year.
