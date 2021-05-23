HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - One person has died and another was taken to an area hospital after a crash over the weekend.
It happened around 4:20 Saturday afternoon on the northbound side of Route 8 just before Exit 42.
State Police say a Cadillac DTS was trying to negotiate a turn in the roadway when they lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the right side of the road.
The passenger side of the Cadillac collided with a large pine tree before the vehicle rolled over onto its roof.
The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Waterbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The passenger in the Cadillac, identified as 65-year-old Raymond Winn of New Hartford. sustained a, what was described as, head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rt. 8 North was closed between Exits 41 and 42 for a period of time while State Police investigated the crash.
State Police add that traffic at the time the crash occurred was moderate and the conditions were cloudy.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the State Police barracks in Litchfield at 860-626-7900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.