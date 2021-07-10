WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a crash Friday night in Waterbury.
Police say a 'slingshot' motorcycle and an Infiniti sedan had collided in the area of Meriden Road and Manor Avenue.
The 40-year-old motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where they later died from their injuries.
Police have not released the driver's identity.
The operator of the Infiniti was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and continues to cooperate with investigators.
Anyone with that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.
