WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – One person has died and another was injured after a crash in Wethersfield on Labor Day.
It happened around noon on the Silas Deane Highway.
Police say a car had gone off the road and struck the Route 5/15 overpass.
Two people were extricated from the car and taken to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.
One of the occupants later succumbed to their injuries. Police have not released their identity.
The extent of the second occupant's injuries is not yet known.
The Silas Deane Highway was shut down between Jordan Lane and the Hartford city line for most of the afternoon, but reopened around 4 p.m.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Wethersfield Police Sgt. John Blair at 860-721-2900 or by email at john.blair@wethersfieldct.gov.
