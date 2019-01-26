OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- One man is dead and another man is recovering after crews were dispatched to an 'ice rescue mission' at Rogers Lake in Old Lyme.
Police and rescue crews were called to Rogers Lake in Old Lyme just after 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Police said Old Lyme resident Harry Jewitt did not survive after police said he fell through the ice while skating. Accompanying him was North Haven resident Larry Buhl who police said is recovering at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Fire crews from Old Lyme, Lyme, and Guilford spent two to three hours searching for Jewitt's body, police said. According to LifeStar, Sky Health, out of Yale New Haven Hospital was called to the response.
Police said the ice varies in thickness across the lake.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
