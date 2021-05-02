GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - One person has died and another was seriously injured following a crash over the weekend in Griswold.
It happened just before 1 Sunday afternoon at the corner of Hopeville and Lestor Roads.
State Police say a 1992 Mazda MX-5 was traveling up Hopeville Road when it suddenly swerved into the opposite side of the road and into a guardrail.
The vehicle then veered across the roadway and back into the northbound lane.
Authorities said the Mazda drifted off into the shoulder and ultimately came to a stop after hitting a tree.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 55-year-old David Mack of Jewett City, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger, a 17-year-old man from Lexington, MA, was transported to Backus Hospital with serious injuries.
State Police continue to investigate the crash.
