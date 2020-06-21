MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenager has died following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Meriden.
According to Meriden Police Lt. John Mennone, officers received multiple reports around 4:00 a.m. of a rollover motor vehicle accident with possible ejection in the area of Research Parkway.
Arriving officials located two vehicles that had sustained extensive damage near Murdock Avenue.
One of the vehicles, a 2003 Honda Accord, had rolled over into the northbound lane, while the other vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Scion, was off the road to the right of the southbound lane.
The male operator of the Accord, who is only being identified at this time as an 18-year-old Meriden resident, was partially ejected from the vehicle and received immediate medical attention before being pronounced deceased on scene.
The operator of the Scion was located inside the vehicle and also received medical attention by officials before being transported to Midstate Medical with serious injuries.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Meriden Police Sgt. Christopher Griffin at cgriffin@meridenct.gov or by calling 203-630-6345.
