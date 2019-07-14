EASTON, CT (WFSB) -- One person is dead, and other injured after a two-car head-in crash on the Easton/Monroe line on Sunday.
Easton Police Department Timothy Shaw said the driver of one of the cars involved was killed and other passengers injured in a crash that took place on Route 59, near Stepney Rd. at about 5:30 p.m.
Six EMS crews, including the Easton EMS, Monroe EMS, Echo Hose EMS, Newtown EMS, Nelson EMS and Valley EMS assisted at the scene, said Chief Shaw.
Chief Shaw said the Monroe Police Department, Easton Fire Department, Monroe Fire Department assisted.
The investigation is ongoing and the driver’s name has yet to be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.