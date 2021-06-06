NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One person has died and several others were injured after three different shootings overnight.
According to New Haven Police, the first incident happened around 10:45 Saturday night on Button Street between Lamberton and Rosette Streets.
Officers found two New Haven men, both 28 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The two men were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Just after 1 Sunday morning, police received several 911 calls about a person being shot on South Genesee Street near the corner of Harper Avenue.
First responders found an 18-year-old New Haven man that had been shot multiple times.
The man was transported via ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
About three hours after the second shooting was reported, authorities responded to the 100 block of Springside Avenue to find a 37-year-old New Haven man that had been shot and killed.
Police are withholding the victim's identity pending notification of the next of kin.
Any witnesses that haven't spoken to police yet are asked to contact the department's Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.
You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting 274637.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.