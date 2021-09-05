HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating multiple incidents that occurred between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Right now, police haven't said if any of these are connected to one another.
#BREAKINGHartford Police are on Maple Ave. Several streets are closed. Police say it was fatal. This is one of several incidents in the last 12 hours. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/Gmo25616tm— Christian Colón (@ColonCJC) September 5, 2021
According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers were alerted to a Shot Spotter activation around 11 Saturday night in the area of 47 May Street.
Officers arrived to find a man in his twenties suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital for a treatment. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.
About three and a half hours later, just before 2:30 Sunday morning, officers were alerted to another Shot Spotter activation, this time in the vicinity of 1200 Albany Avenue.
Police did not find any victims when they searched the area.
A short time later, investigators were notified that a woman in her thirties suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.
Her injury is considered non life threatening.
Then, around 4:20 in the morning, police responded to 85 Sigourney Street after being notified of a Shot Spotter activation.
Boisvert says investigators found a vehicle that had been shot several times.
Police also found in man in his twenties suffering from several gunshot wounds. He is being treated at an area hospital and remains in critical condition.
Part of Sigourney Street remains closed while police investigate.
While details weren't immediately available, an active investigation is underway over on Maple Avenue.
Police have part of the roadway taped off. One person died as a result of the incident.
Anyone with any information regarding any of these incidents are asked to contact the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477.
(1) comment
Just another night is Connecticut's "SHOOTING STAR", aka Little Chicago.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.