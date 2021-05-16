Police lights tape generic
kali9/Getty Images

CANTON (WFSB) - One person was killed after a car struck a tree in Canton Saturday night. 

According to police, officers and emergency personnel were called to the intersection of North Mountain Road and Orchard Hill Road for the report of a car into a tree. 

When officers arrived they located the vehicle and three occupants. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. 

Witnesses then told police about a 4th person who was seen running from the vehicle after the crash. Police located the person in the woods nearby. 

Police are continuing the investigate the accident and anyone with information is asked to call the canton Police Department. 

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.