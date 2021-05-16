CANTON (WFSB) - One person was killed after a car struck a tree in Canton Saturday night.
According to police, officers and emergency personnel were called to the intersection of North Mountain Road and Orchard Hill Road for the report of a car into a tree.
When officers arrived they located the vehicle and three occupants. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Witnesses then told police about a 4th person who was seen running from the vehicle after the crash. Police located the person in the woods nearby.
Police are continuing the investigate the accident and anyone with information is asked to call the canton Police Department.
