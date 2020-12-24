VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Route 83 in Vernon was closed because of a crash that left one person dead and two others hurt.
The Department of Transportation reported that the closure was on Talcottville Road between Wilshire and Merline roads.
Two vehicles were said to have been involved. The crash was first reported just before 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. The road reopened around 1 p.m.
Three people were taken to the hospital, according to Vernon police.
Police said the adult male driver of a Ford Fusion, a 19-year-old Vernon resident, suffered serious injuries. A juvenile passenger was also hurt and hospitalized.
An adult driver of a Pontiac Bonneville, later identified as 84-year-old John Delaney of South Windsor, was hospitalized and succumbed to his injuries one day later.
There's no word on a cause.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Probably yet another accident at that "delightful" traffic light by the dollar general...
