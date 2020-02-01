SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - One person was killed and two people were injured in an early morning 2-car crash Saturday in Southington.
According to fire officials, emergency crews were called to the scene on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike near Orchard Road around 1:30 a.m.
Officials say one vehicle was traveling west and another vehicle was traveling east on the turnpike before they collided. One of the vehicles overturned.
Police say the male occupant of the overturned vehicle, Vincent Fairbanks, 23, of Meriden, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A female occupant sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital.
The operator of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Bradley Memorial Hospital.
The road has since reopened following the investigation.
